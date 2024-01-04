Central Texas health and wellness coach helping women to better health provides tips heading into the new year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local health and wellness coach who has helped coach more than a thousand women online to better health in the last four years since launching her program says there’s one key to sticking with your new year’s goals and it doesn’t cost a penny.

Jenny McCormick who has been training women for the last 17 years and is the founder of Master your Life Forever, an online coaching program, says your mindset that can make all the difference in obtaining your goals.

“This year I want you to resolve to change your mindset from changing your body so that you can love it to taking care of your body because you love it,” McCormick said.

While McCormick has been training women in gyms for almost two decades and has created a fitness app, her online program focuses on educating client why they’re taking certain actions.

“Knowledge is power, so instead of asking you to blindly follow instructions, we’re here to help you understand the ins and outs of your body and the process so that you can align your actions and mindset with your goals,” McCormick said.

McCormick will often ask clients to start their day by writing their “wins” for the day or listing reasons they’re thankful.

She says it helps clients get better results and has had many loose 40-50 pounds.

Jenny is celebrating one client Thursday who has lost 100 pounds.

Jenny’s fellow Master Your Life Forever coach, Holly Harris, has lost 160 pounds and kept the weight off for years.

One of Jenny’s most popular programs focuses on a high protein diet and shift in thinking. Her clients watch multiple videos focused solely on mindset.

“Today I am going to tell you the same thing I tell every single one of my clients who are starting out on their weight loss journey,” McCormick said. “We have to start from somewhere different this time. We all know that if we want to change the outcome, we have to change the actions that we’re taking.”

For free tips and tricks you can follow Jenny on Instagram at jennymccormick_mylf or go to her website at A fitness coaching program to empower you to build your best self (mylfcoaching.com)

