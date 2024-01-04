First Alert: Locally dense fog joins you for your morning commute today

Wednesday’s morning commute was marred by occasional mist and drizzle keeping roads slick and visibility reduced. This morning, the mist and drizzle has given way to locally dense fog which is reducing visibility below a quarter-mile at times in spots! The thickest fog is near and east of I-35, especially in low lying area and near bodies of water. Where the fog is thickest, temperatures are starting out in the mid-30s. While temperatures are approaching freezing, we likely will stay ABOVE freezing so the potential for freezing fog and slick bridges and overpasses is very low. It’s still a great idea to give yourself extra time to where you need to go since visibility will stay low through at least mid-morning. Temperatures starting out in the 30s and low 40s this morning will, with occasional sunshine especially near and east of I-35, warm into the mid-to-upper 50s this afternoon. There’s a chance that cloudiness sticks around near and west of Highway 281, so temperatures will likely be cooler in the low-to-mid 50s in Lampasas, Hamilton, San Saba, and Mills County. Rain is NOT in the forecast during the daytime hours tonight, but a high chance for rain returns overnight. Rain chances climb to around 70% overnight with scattered light showers pushing in between 8 PM and 10 PM west of I-35 ahead of a steadily moving line of light-to-moderate rain showers pushing through from roughly 11 PM to around 6 AM tomorrow. We’re expecting rain to only amount to between a quarter-inch and half-inch and there may be some cities and towns near and especially east of I-35 that could miss out on rain since this storm system is pushing across a relatively dry airmass.

Although tonight’s rain is being shoved through thanks to a cold front, we’re not expecting “colder” air to return until late Friday. Temperatures Friday morning in the low-to-mid 40s will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s with the return of sunshine! The drop in temperatures from the overnight front pushes in Friday night which will allow morning lows to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday morning and then into the low-to-mid 30s Sunday morning. Saturday’s partly cloudy skies will keep highs in the mid-50s, but Sunday’s mostly sunny skies will warm highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Central Texas’ next storm system arrives Monday and it is expected to be a doozy! The expansive storm system brings the potential for snow from the Central Plains into the Texas Panhandle and potentially as far south as the Red River, while our area and especially Southeast Texas will be contending with thunderstorms and the potential of severe weather. The timing of Monday’s storm system may actually work in our favor with forecast model data suggesting a morning-to-midday frontal passage. The earlier frontal passage may keep rainfall totals a bit more limited than a later arriving front, but it would also help to keep the severe weather risk limited. The best chance of seeing stronger storms Monday will be near and east of I-35 with gusty winds, hail, and maybe a stray tornado possible within the strongest storm. Temperatures with a more midday frontal passage will only warm into the mid-60s for highs before likely dropping a bit in the afternoon, but an afternoon frontal passage would see temperatures climb close to 70°.

Once Monday’s storms exit, likely well before midnight, we’ll then have to contend with a significant shift in the weather behind this powerful storm system. Winds ahead of the front will gust to near 30 MPH and then gust to between 35 MPH and maybe even 45 MPH in spots Monday night into Tuesday as cold air pushes in. Tuesday’s highs may stay stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s only with morning lows dipping below freezing Wednesday morning, but it’ll be a quick shot of colder air as we’ll warm back above average Wednesday into the mid-to-upper 50s and well above average into the mid-60s by next Thursday! Another cold front swings through Thursday afternoon and evening, likely without rain, but it’ll drop temperatures again back into the 50s by next weekend. There are signs that another storm system will push through late next weekend into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As of right now, the potential for rain around Martin Luther King Jr. weekend could potentially line up with cold temperatures to bring a chance for some sort of wintry weather. It is that time of year, of course, where we’re under threat for wintry weather, but it’s far too early for any specifics. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for you!

