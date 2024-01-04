Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa

A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.(Source: KCCI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city’s high school.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.

Perry is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) miles northwest of Des Moines.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Latest News

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
(Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/FROM SUPER PAC "STAND FOR AMERICA"/FROM SUPER PAC "NEVER BACK DOWN,...
Haley, DeSantis scramble to shrink Trump's lead