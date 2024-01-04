Houston Man fires rounds at Officers Conducting Surveillance Operations

Houston, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man was arrested and is facing aggravated assault and firearms charges after he fired at officers earlier this week, police said.

The suspect, Justin Tramaine Williams, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in the 339th State District Court.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 3000 Wayne Street.

HPD Narcotics Division officers were conducting a surveillance operation in the area near the above address when Williams approached the officers’ unmarked police vehicle to inspect who was inside.

The suspect then returned armed with a pistol and fired several rounds, striking the vehicle multiple times.

Neither of the officers inside the vehicle was struck or injured, nor did they return fire.

The suspect, identified by police as Williams, was arrested without further incident.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and Williams was subsequently charged for his role in the incident.

He was then booked into the Harris County Jail.

Police are still looking for a motive for the shooting.

