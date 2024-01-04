Houston “vigilante” who fatally shot armed robber inside taqueria will not face charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The man who fatally shot an armed robber inside a Mexican taqueria in Houston nearly a year ago will not be charged after a grand jury declined to pursue charges, KHOU reports.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at The Ranchito #4 around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2023.

Witnesses told police that a man in a ski mask entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at customers, demanding their money. As the suspect collected money, one of the customers pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times, killing him, police said.

The shooter then retrieved all the stolen money from the robber and returned it to the other customers before leaving.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the suspect dead on the scene. He was later identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30.

The day after the shooting, police released surveillance images of the shooter, asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Investigators later identified the man and spoke with him.

