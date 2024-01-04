Humane Society of Central Texas asking for help fostering multiple dogs facing ‘significant health risk’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for the public’s assistance fostering multiple young dogs that the shelter says face significant health risks due to shelter conditions.

The shelter says they currently have eight five-week-old Labrador puppies and eight four-month-old Great Pyrenees puppies that need to be fostered.

(Humane Society of Central Texas)

Currently the shelter environment poses a significant health risk to the young puppies, including the threat of deadly parvo, the shelter says.

The shelter is looking for people that are able to foster the dogs for the next three weeks.

Anyone able to foster any of the dogs is asked to text the shelter at 512-522-4308 to quickly coordinate getting the dogs into a safer environment.

