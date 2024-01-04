Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Humane Society of Central Texas asking for help fostering multiple dogs facing ‘significant health risk’

(Humane Society of Central Texas)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for the public’s assistance fostering multiple young dogs that the shelter says face significant health risks due to shelter conditions.

The shelter says they currently have eight five-week-old Labrador puppies and eight four-month-old Great Pyrenees puppies that need to be fostered.

(Humane Society of Central Texas)

Currently the shelter environment poses a significant health risk to the young puppies, including the threat of deadly parvo, the shelter says.

The shelter is looking for people that are able to foster the dogs for the next three weeks.

Anyone able to foster any of the dogs is asked to text the shelter at 512-522-4308 to quickly coordinate getting the dogs into a safer environment.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Latest News

Family of Waco-born congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson claims negligence as cause of death
House fire in Groesbeck, Texas.
Crews battle house fire in Groesbeck
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Mayor Eric Adams sues 17 charter bus companies for $700 million for transporting migrants to NYC
Retired U.S. Rep. Ernie Bernice Johnson, a towering Democrat from Dallas, died on New Year’s Eve.
Eddie Bernice Johnson’s family says medical neglect led to former congresswoman’s death