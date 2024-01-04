Advertise
Rain from sunset to sunrise; clear and nice weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
We’ve got a quick shot for some rain tonight before things clear up for the weekend. Since it’s a fast moving system, rain totals will be on the lighter side. An upper-level trough is making its way to the Texas Panhandle, bringing widespread rain with it. For us, the main timing of the rain hits this evening/overnight. No thunderstorms are expected to steal the show, but a stray lightning strike isn’t out of the question. Don’t worry about flooding – it’s not on the guest list. Rainfall totals will be around 0.25″-.75″ areawide.

As the rain starts to exit to the east early Friday morning, we can expect another round of fog to roll in. Things should clear up by late morning, but clouds might be a bit stubborn. Temperatures start in the mid 40s to start the day and will end up with some sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, fog might make a cameo on Saturday morning, but widespread dense fog is unlikely due to some breezy winds. Overall we have a really nice weekend on tap. Highs are in the 50s Saturday and in the low 60s on Sunday. We are rain-free for the weekend before our next dynamic system heads our way for Monday.

Monday morning is when we expect our next system to make an appearance. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be around to start the day Monday. Severe weather is not the headliner for us (more so along the coast and east into Louisiana) but a few strong storms might show up. Monday night we will sit behind a cold front and that will send temperatures down bringing cold and windy conditions. Tuesday night, temperatures will be freezing, and the rest of the week looks cool and dry. Cold and blustery conditions are the stars of the show on Tuesday morning, with wind chills dipping into the teens and 20s.

