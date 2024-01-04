Advertise
St. Joseph girls track team receives rings for state title

St. Joseph Lady Eagles earn rings for state title
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph high school girls track and field team was honored on Wednesday for their 2023 TAPPS Class 2A Championship last spring.

Their championship rings recently came in, and a Ring Ceremony was held at the Kalinec Wellness Center.

At the state meet, the Eagles needed to place third or higher in the 4 by 400 meter relay, which is the last event, and they came in second to seal the win.

This marks the first team state title in the history of St. Joseph High School.

“Nine years of me coaching here, four years for our seniors of hard-work and dedication and we had some ups and downs throughout the seasons and they just persevered and continued to work hard and this is one of the best days of my life.. whenever they won especially with how close it was at the end and all of us getting to celebrate this with our school community was really special,” St. Joseph Girls Track and Field Head Coach Taylor Schroll said.

The Eagles lose two seniors but have a strong sophomore class that’ll look to repeat this spring.

