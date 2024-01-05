Affidavit: Waco business owner charged with possession of untaxed tobacco products

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner has been accused of purchasing tobacco products from an unlicensed out-of-state tobacco distributor and failing to pay taxes on those purchases, an affidavit alleges.

Majdi Wael Salhab, 35, is charged with books and records violations and unlawful possession of untaxed tobacco products, both third-degree felonies.

On Aug. 7, 2023, the affidavit states, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accountants (TCPA) received an anonymous tip that a business, known as 24 Smoke Shop in Waco, was selling tobacco and E-Cig products to underage people.

About a week later on Aug. 15, two State Police Investigators with the TCPA Criminal Investigations Division went to the business to investigate the tip.

While at the business, one of the investigators found multiple boxes of “Jungo Leaf Tobacco Products” in a storage room at the back of the business.

The owner of the business, Salhab, was unable to provide an invoice for the tobacco products and a tobacco records demand was issued to the business, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 17, Salhab sent an email to TCPA with two separate invoices for the tobacco products found at his business.

According to the affidavit, the invoices show that Salhab bought over $2,500 worth of tobacco products on two separate occasions from a business known as “Superstar Brands LLC” in Atlanta, GA.

Additionally, the affidavit states the invoices show the purchasers tax ID number and tobacco permit number, but do not show the sellers tobacco permit number which is required by Texas Tax Code.

A TCPA Criminal Division analyst performed a search of TCPA records and did not find any business known as “Superstar Brands LLC” that was authorized to distribute tobacco in Texas.

Further review of the invoices revealed that Salhab bought 144 boxes of untaxed tobacco and neglected to pay $87.84 in taxes, an affidavit alleges.

Salhab was being held at the McLennan County Jail.

