Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Affidavit: Waco business owner charged with possession of untaxed tobacco products

Majdi Wael Salhab, 35.
Majdi Wael Salhab, 35.(McLennan County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner has been accused of purchasing tobacco products from an unlicensed out-of-state tobacco distributor and failing to pay taxes on those purchases, an affidavit alleges.

Majdi Wael Salhab, 35, is charged with books and records violations and unlawful possession of untaxed tobacco products, both third-degree felonies.

On Aug. 7, 2023, the affidavit states, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accountants (TCPA) received an anonymous tip that a business, known as 24 Smoke Shop in Waco, was selling tobacco and E-Cig products to underage people.

About a week later on Aug. 15, two State Police Investigators with the TCPA Criminal Investigations Division went to the business to investigate the tip.

While at the business, one of the investigators found multiple boxes of “Jungo Leaf Tobacco Products” in a storage room at the back of the business.

The owner of the business, Salhab, was unable to provide an invoice for the tobacco products and a tobacco records demand was issued to the business, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 17, Salhab sent an email to TCPA with two separate invoices for the tobacco products found at his business.

According to the affidavit, the invoices show that Salhab bought over $2,500 worth of tobacco products on two separate occasions from a business known as “Superstar Brands LLC” in Atlanta, GA.

Additionally, the affidavit states the invoices show the purchasers tax ID number and tobacco permit number, but do not show the sellers tobacco permit number which is required by Texas Tax Code.

A TCPA Criminal Division analyst performed a search of TCPA records and did not find any business known as “Superstar Brands LLC” that was authorized to distribute tobacco in Texas.

Further review of the invoices revealed that Salhab bought 144 boxes of untaxed tobacco and neglected to pay $87.84 in taxes, an affidavit alleges.

Salhab was being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.4.24
Humane Society of Central Texas seeking assistance fostering several young dogs
Anthony Raymond Kellum, 18.
Eddy man jailed on drug delivery, possession charges
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten after an NFL football game against the Washington...
Jason Witten, who led Liberty Christian to Texas state title, nominated for NFL’s High School Coach of the Year award