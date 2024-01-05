Bell County deputies looking for suspect who broke into vehicle, stole wallet, used victim’s credit card at Lowe’s

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff’s office is asking Bell County residents for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a vehicle, stole a wallet, and then used the victim’s credit card to purchase more than $1,000 in products at the Lowe’s in Killeen.

Detectives shared surveillance images of the suspect. He has a tattoo on the back of his right hand with the phrase, “Walk by Faith Not by Sight.”

The suspect was seen driving an older model, red two-door pickup.

If you know who the suspect is, call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-239-5438.

Suspect in Bell County burglary and theft (Courtesy Bell County Sheriff's Department)

