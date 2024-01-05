Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bell County deputies looking for suspect who broke into vehicle, stole wallet, used victim’s credit card at Lowe’s

Surveillance image of the suspect.
Surveillance image of the suspect.(Courtesy Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff’s office is asking Bell County residents for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a vehicle, stole a wallet, and then used the victim’s credit card to purchase more than $1,000 in products at the Lowe’s in Killeen.

Detectives shared surveillance images of the suspect. He has a tattoo on the back of his right hand with the phrase, “Walk by Faith Not by Sight.”

The suspect was seen driving an older model, red two-door pickup.

If you know who the suspect is, call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-239-5438.

Suspect in Bell County burglary and theft
Suspect in Bell County burglary and theft(Courtesy Bell County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers

Latest News

Surveillance footage of the imposter tree trimmers defrauding Texans.
Victims across Texas connect in search of burglars posing as tree trimmers
Victims across Texas connect in search of thieves posing as tree trimmers
On Saturday morning, Keep Waco Beautiful is doing their annual ‘chipping of the green’ at...
Central Texas organizations offer environmentally friendly options for Christmas tree disposal
KWTX News 10 This Morning -gnf 3/4/22
Good News Friday: January 5, 2024