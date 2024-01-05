Central Texas organizations offer environmentally friendly options for Christmas tree disposal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to take your tree, and re-use it in an environmentally friendly way, there are a couple of options for you in Central Texas this weekend.

On Saturday morning, Keep Waco Beautiful is doing their annual ‘chipping of the green’ at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

From 10 am to noon tomorrow, you can bring your old tree, and the group well help you run your tree through a woodchipper and turn it into mulch free of charge.

Loading up your tree and taking it downtown may sound like hard work, but those at Keep Waco Beautiful are looking to make the process as easy as possible.

“We have a team of volunteers who will help get the trees out, we’ll mulch it live on site, and they get to take home a bag of mulch to use in their garden or yard,” said Carole Fergusson, the executive director of Keep Waco Beautiful.

In addition to helping you save some money, fresh mulch can be key to keeping a healthy garden.

“The benefit of being able to use these trees in your yard is really great, especially if you grow things like tomatoes and peppers, they really love acidic soil,” said Fergusson.

“So, pine trees are very acidic and actually produce better plants.

If you’re in Killeen, you can swing by the Killeen Special Events Center between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow to repurpose your old tree.

If gardening doesn’t pique your interest, but you still want to keep your old tree from going to a landfill, it’s not uncommon for trees to be cleaned, and introduced into large bodies of water as fish habitats.

Jewel hale, a US Army Corps of Engineers’ office at Belton Lake, says that your old tree can be a vital contributor to a healthy underwater ecosystem.

The corps of engineers is currently collecting trees at Sunset Pavilion at Cedar Ridge Park.

If you’d like to help deploy those trees into Belton Lake, they’re inviting you to meet them at the Cedar Ridge boat ramp at 9 am on January 19th.

