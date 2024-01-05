Eddy man jailed on drug delivery, possession charges

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - An Eddy man was arrested on first-degree felony drug delivery charges Thursday after officers from two agencies raided his home.

Bruceville-Eddy and Lorena officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Eagle Drive in Eddy about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and reported finding a variety of drugs totaling 345 grams and more than a pound of marijuana.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Anthony Raymond Kellum on delivery of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, and possession of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, a state jail felony.

According to arrest records, officers found psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, commercial-grade THC vape pens and THC wax at the residence, plus plastic bags, digital scales, vacuum sealing devices and other items associated with drug dealing.

Kellum admitted that the items found at his residence belonged to him, telling officers he intended to sell the narcotics to “make ends meet,” an arrest affidavit alleges.

Kellum remained jailed Friday under bonds totaling $25,000.

