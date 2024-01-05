Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Eddy man jailed on drug delivery, possession charges

Anthony Raymond Kellum, 18.
Anthony Raymond Kellum, 18.(McLennan County Jail)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - An Eddy man was arrested on first-degree felony drug delivery charges Thursday after officers from two agencies raided his home.

Bruceville-Eddy and Lorena officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Eagle Drive in Eddy about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and reported finding a variety of drugs totaling 345 grams and more than a pound of marijuana.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Anthony Raymond Kellum on delivery of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, and possession of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, a state jail felony.

According to arrest records, officers found psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, commercial-grade THC vape pens and THC wax at the residence, plus plastic bags, digital scales, vacuum sealing devices and other items associated with drug dealing.

Kellum admitted that the items found at his residence belonged to him, telling officers he intended to sell the narcotics to “make ends meet,” an arrest affidavit alleges.

Kellum remained jailed Friday under bonds totaling $25,000.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.4.24
Humane Society of Central Texas seeking assistance fostering several young dogs
Majdi Wael Salhab, 35.
Affidavit: Waco business owner charged with possession of untaxed tobacco products
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten after an NFL football game against the Washington...
Jason Witten, who led Liberty Christian to Texas state title, nominated for NFL’s High School Coach of the Year award