Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Latest News

This photo provided by NYC Emergency Management shows the derailment of a New York City subway...
New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people
(KWTX)
10 Things to Do: January 6-7
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
With more new documents, the world sees how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israeli defense minister lays out vision for next steps of Gaza war ahead of Blinken visit
Dave Costa is retiring after 56 years of being a mail carrier.
Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years