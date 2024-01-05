Humane Society of Central Texas finds foster homes for several young dogs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas has found foster homes for multiple young dogs.

On Jan. 4, 2024, the Humane Society asked for assistance fostering multiple young dogs that they say faced significant health risks and announced in a Facebook post that all of them got into foster care.

The following day on Jan. 5, the Humane Society posted on Facebook asking for help finding foster homes for five Doberman puppies.

The post has since been updated saying all five of the dogs have found foster homes.

