Humane Society of Central Texas seeking assistance fostering several young dogs

(Humane Society of Central Texas)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas is once again asking for the public’s help to foster multiple young dogs.

Yesterday the Humane Society asked for assistance fostering multiple young dogs that they say faced significant health risks and announced in a Facebook post that all of them got into foster care.

This time the Humane Society says they have five Doberman type puppies that are in need of foster homes.

The dogs are not ready to be adopted yet, the Humane Society says.

The Humane Society says they are able to help provide dog food and other supplies to those willing and able to foster.

Anyone able to foster any of the dogs is asked to swing by 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

