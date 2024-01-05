Jarrett Anderson Tabbed Baylor Tight Ends Coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A coaching veteran with nearly three decades of experience in the state of Texas, Jarrett Anderson has been named Baylor’s new tight ends coach, it was announced on Thursday by Coach Dave Aranda.

Anderson joins the Baylor staff after serving as the assistant offensive line coach at UTSA in 2023. His time in San Antonio followed a 24-year tenure at TCU that saw him serve as a position coach for several offensive groups and serve as the co-offensive coordinator for five seasons.

“We are very pleased to add Jarrett to our coaching staff,” Aranda said. “Jarrett has a great understanding of football in our state and has the respect of the Texas High School Coaches Association. He brings a vast knowledge of offensive football to our staff, having coached a variety of position groups and having coordinated elite collegiate offenses. He will be an immediate asset to our talented tight-end room and our entire coaching staff.”

Anderson has coached tight ends, offensive line, running backs and wide receivers over his career at TCU and UTSA and brings 25 years of collegiate coaching experience in the state of Texas to the Bears in 2024. He was the co-offensive coordinator for the Frogs from 2009-13, helping TCU set a bevy of offensive school records.

“I am very excited to be joining Coach Aranda’s staff at Baylor,” Anderson said. “I’m appreciative to have the opportunity to work with such a great group of student-athletes and coaches. I believe in Dave’s vision for this program and am very thankful for the opportunity to contribute. Sic ‘Em!”

Last year, Anderson helped lead UTSA to a 9-4 overall record, including a 7-1 mark in the school’s debut season in the American Conference. He helped mold an offensive line that led UTSA to the first bowl win in program history and boasted all-conference honorees in Terrell Haynes, Ernesto Almaraz and Cory Godinet.

Anderson coached the Horned Frogs’ offensive line in two different stints, first from 2014 to 2016 and again in 2020-21. In each of his last two seasons in Fort Worth, he helped mentor Steve Avila to All-Big 12 Conference honors.

Prior to that, Anderson spent three seasons (2017-19) as TCU’s inside receivers and tight ends coach. With the inside receivers in 2017, he developed current NFL player KaVontae Turpin into an All-Big 12 performer, as he became the only player nationally to have touchdowns via receiving, rushing, passing, punt return and kickoff return in the same season.

TCU set numerous offensive school records during Anderson’s first stint as the offensive line coach in 2014-16, when he coached numerous all-conference selections and eventual NFL players. The 2016 unit was led by second-team All-Big 12 selection Austin Schlottmann and Aviante Collins, who went on to NFL careers with the Broncos and Vikings, respectively. Joey Hunt and Halapoulivaati Vaitai received All-Big 12 recognition for the second consecutive season in 2015 and were drafted in the fifth round by the Eagles and sixth round by the Seahawks, respectively. In his first season with the offensive line, Tayo Fabuluje earned All-Big 12 recognition and was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bears.

Additionally, Joseph Noteboom was selected in the third round by the Rams and Matt Pryor was drafted in the sixth round by the Colts in 2018. Lucas Niang was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in 2020 and Patrick Morris was a free-agent signee by the Steelers in 2018.

Anderson was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2009. He also became the running backs coach after serving as wide receivers coach the previous eight seasons (2001-08).

Anderson helped mentor true freshman B.J. Catalon in 2012 into becoming TCU’s leading rusher and an honorable mention choice for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

In both of Anderson’s first two seasons as a coordinator, TCU set single-season school records for touchdowns, points scored and first downs while also ranking among the nation’s most productive units. The Horned Frogs won 25 of 26 games and made back-to-back BCS appearances, including winning the 2011 Rose Bowl.

With Anderson’s guidance in 2011, Ed Wesley, Matthew Tucker and Waymon James earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors as all three rushed for more than 700 yards.

In 2010, Anderson helped direct TCU to single-season school marks in touchdowns (73), points scored (541), total offense (6,199 yards) and first downs (327). The Horned Frogs ranked fourth nationally in scoring (41.6 points per game), sixth in passing efficiency (166.9), 10th in rushing (247.4 yards per game) and 12th in total offense (476.9 yards per game). Wesley ran for 1,078 yards to become TCU’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2003 and he was a first-team All-Mountain West selection and one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award.

In in his first season as offensive coordinator, the Horned Frogs established previous single-season school marks for points scored (498), total offense (5,937 yards), touchdowns (65) and first downs (311). TCU ranked fifth nationally in rushing offense (239.5 yards per game) and scoring (38.3 points per game) while placing seventh in total offense (456.7 yards per game) and eighth in passing efficiency (154.1).

Anderson coached TCU’s wide receivers from 2001-08. Under his tutelage, three TCU receivers were drafted by NFL teams. Cory Rodgers was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2006. Adrian Madise and LaTarence Dunbar were selected in the fifth and sixth rounds in 2003 by the Broncos and Falcons, respectively.

All-conference performer Reggie Harrell, who signed as a free agent with the Cowboys, became TCU’s first 1,000-yard receiver in 2003. In 2006, Quentily Harmon closed his career as TCU’s ninth-leading receiver with 111 catches. In addition, Michael DePriest was signed as a free agent in 2007 by the Colts. The following season, Jimmy Young had 988 receiving yards and became the first TCU wide receiver to be named All-Mountain West Conference.

Anderson served on the TCU coaching staff as a graduate assistant from 1998-00, working primarily with the offensive line.

Anderson spent the 1997 season as an assistant coach at Tyler Junior College, where he worked with the running backs and receivers.

He began his collegiate playing career at Tulane before transferring to Tyler JC and then New Mexico. He lettered for the Lobos in both 1992 and 1993.

Anderson graduated from New Mexico in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in university studies and earned a master’s degree in liberal arts from TCU in 2000.

Anderson and his wife, Lisa, have two sons, Aidan and Eli.

