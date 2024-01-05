Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Jason Witten, who led Liberty Christian to Texas state title, nominated for NFL’s High School Coach of the Year award

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Cowboys nominated former tight end Jason Witten, who led Argyle Liberty Christian to a state title in Texas, for the NFL’s 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award.

The 32 teams in the NFL each nominate a head coach in their area or region.

Witten coached the Liberty Christian Warriors to a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division II state championship win over the Regents Knights out of Austin.

The game was played in Waco, Texas and the final score was 52-10. The Warriors finished the season undefeated at 14-0.

Witten, 41, played 17 NFL seasons with the Cowboys and Raiders.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers

Latest News

LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3
News 2 at Ten
Paxton vs. Leyton Boys Basketball Highlights
Bryanna Stokes
Classroom Champion Bryanna Stokes of Navasota High School
No. 6 Baylor women open new arena with 71-50 win over previously unbeaten No. 23 TCU