Jason Witten, who led Liberty Christian to Texas state title, nominated for NFL’s High School Coach of the Year award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Cowboys nominated former tight end Jason Witten, who led Argyle Liberty Christian to a state title in Texas, for the NFL’s 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award.

The 32 teams in the NFL each nominate a head coach in their area or region.

Witten coached the Liberty Christian Warriors to a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division II state championship win over the Regents Knights out of Austin.

The game was played in Waco, Texas and the final score was 52-10. The Warriors finished the season undefeated at 14-0.

Witten, 41, played 17 NFL seasons with the Cowboys and Raiders.

