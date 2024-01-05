Advertise
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames has caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

