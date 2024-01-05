Nice weekend ahead of front/storm chance on Monday

The rain overnight didn’t bring a deluge, just a few tenths of an inch for most of us, but hey, we’ll take whatever we can get, right? Tonight, a Pacific front swings by, dragging in some drier air from the Southern Rockies and West Texas. Winds flip direction tonight - starting westerly then transitioning to the northwest. The northwest winds will cool things down a bit overnight as we drop into the mid 30s. Some spots west of US-281 might flirt with 32 degrees, but most stay above the freezing mark. Some fog might linger in the far northeast, but overall, it’s a pretty quiet start to the weekend.

Cool air is moving in behind the storm, but we won’t really feel it until Saturday. Saturday morning lows might dip into the mid-to-upper 30s, maybe even close to freezing near and west of Highway 281. Despite a bit of a northwesterly breeze, we can expect some sunshine, keeping highs in the mid-50s. Sunday morning will be chilly too, but gusty south winds will push afternoon highs near 60°F. Brace yourself for those winds, though – they’re a prelude to a strong storm system heading our way on Monday. While some places are gearing up for snow, we’re likely in for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and midday Monday. The timing of the front matters, but right now, it seems like it’ll bring a quick quarter-to-half inch of rain and a shot of cold air, dropping Tuesday’s highs to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday is going to be brisk with gusty north winds, giving us wind chills in the 20s in the morning and 30s and low 40s throughout the day. Wednesday morning will be the chilliest, possibly hitting freezing. The chill is, overall, short-lived as things will warm up as we head into the latter part of the week. South winds return and bring highs back into the upper 60s by Thursday. Another cold front is on the horizon, set to arrive late Thursday into Friday. While it might not bring much rain (just a 20% chance), it’s packing a temperature punch. Friday’s high is currently forecasted at 50°F, but keep an eye out – but there’s a chance that temperatures may actually slide backward into the 40s depending on when the front arrives.

