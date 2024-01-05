Non-profit Feed My Sheep to open first mental health center of its kind in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A local non-profit is opening the first mental health center of its kind in Temple that will offer free access to counseling and group session for the unhoused community.

“It’s going to be kind of our hub for mental health, drug addiction and substance addiction,” says Bobby Jeffers, who oversees young adult engagement at Feed My Sheep.

With mental health and substance addiction a growing problem in our community, leaders with the non-profit say the Sunrise Center will finally allow them to tackle the problem in Temple.

The home on Avenue G is a part of Temple History, built in 1918 it was an open door for narcotics anonymous and more than 100 years later and it is still serving a similar purpose.

“Alcohol addiction counseling, they need real mental health evaluations so there will be different organizations here that they can go to a different room for a different organization to be seen,” Jeffers says.

If you drive by it may not look like much, because it’s still heavily a construction zone. However, we are told that opening day is some time in March. The non-profit adds that this was only possible because of how generous the Temple community is and now they will be able to expand their services.

“This is right here in our community, right next to Feed My Sheep, and anyone that comes in with those issues, we can send right down the road for help,” Jeffers explains.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.