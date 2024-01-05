Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -New York’s attorney general has informed the state’s supreme court how she wants former President Donald Trump to be punished in his civil fraud case.

Letitia James filed a post-trial motion Friday. In it, she asked Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million and ban him from doing real estate business in New York for life. The filing also said the AG wants five-year bans for Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The $370 million ask is higher than the $250 million James estimated in 2022 when the suit was filed.

Judge Engoron has already ruled Trump and his firm overvalued his real estate assets and exaggerated the former president’s net worth, all for their own financial benefit.

The former president’s lawyers filed their own briefs Friday saying, “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief.”

Trump said again Friday, “I did nothing wrong.”

Closing arguments begin next week.

Copyright 2024 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers

Latest News

Maine firefighters are being hailed heroes after saving the lives of two dogs.
Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into frigid lake
A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the macroseismic intensity of a moderate...
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California
KWTX@4: Calling all teachers to attend the Eclipse 2024 Teacher Workshop happening Saturday,...
KWTX@4: Calling all teachers to attend the Eclipse 2024 Teacher Workshop happening Saturday, January 13th.
KWTX@4: Connecting agriculture and health From the Ground Up conference on Wednesday, January...
KWTX@4: Connecting agriculture and health From the Ground Up conference on Wednesday, January 10th.
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Taco Bell cooking kits, situationship candy, and more. - 1.5.24
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Taco Bell cooking kits, situationship candy, and more. - 1.5.24