Quiet weekend of weather ahead, but another foggy morning today for some!

You may be feeling a bit more well-rested today thanks to the overnight rain showers that pushed through Central Texas Thursday night! The rain hasn’t amounted to terribly much, only a few tenth-inches of rain for most of us, but we’ll take whatever rain we can get! Rain remains possible through mid-morning in Milam, Robertson, Leon, Limestone, and Freestone Counties, but the majority of the area is now FINISHED with rain. Calm winds and high humidity behind the rain is going to again create fog issues this morning. Fog is expected to develop near and especially west of I-35 through mid-morning with visibility in a few spots potentially dipping below a mile at times. Just like with the rain, fog will hang around through mid-morning before dissipating as sunshine takes hold this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s late today. We’ll see cooler air spill in behind today’s storm system but it really won’t settle until Saturday. Saturday’s morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s could actually start out closer to freezing near and west of Highway 281. We’re expecting a fair amount of sunshine on Saturday, but a bit of a northwesterly breeze will keep highs only in the mid-50s. We’ll start out close to freezing Sunday morning, but afternoon highs with gusty south winds returning should climb to near 60°.

Sunday’s gusty south winds are in response to a strong storm system that’ll blow through the Central and Southern Plains Monday and it’s likely going to be a fairly powerful storm system as it pushes through. While parts of the Panhandle, Oklahoma, and the Central Plains are expecting snow to fall, we’re likely going to see scattered showers and thunderstorms push through the area Monday morning and midday. The timing of the front is key to the type of weather we’ll receive. Right now, the front is expected to push in during the first half of the day which means temperatures may not be as warm and the atmosphere may not be quite as unstable as it would be if the front pushes through later in the day. It’s unlikely for the late-day frontal passage, but we’ll keep an eye on that possibility as it could increase our storm chances. Monday’s storms likely drop a quick quarter-to-half inch of rain and will pull a quick shot of cold air into Central Texas. We’ll see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s only on Tuesday being joined by gusty north winds gusting between 30 MPH and 45 MPH. Wind chills likely will be in the 20s Tuesday morning and stay in the 30s and low 40s pretty much all day long!

The only freezing morning we’ll see from Monday’s front is going to be Wednesday morning. We’ll quickly warm up mid-week as winds reverse direction Wednesday and into Thursday starting to come from the south. South winds push highs back into the low 60s Monday and into the upper 60s Thursday! Another cold front is expected to push in late Thursday into Friday. What the storm system lacks in the rain department, with only a 20% rain chance, it’ll make up for in the temperature department. Since the front may push through during the first part of the day Friday, we’ll likely see temperatures either start out “warm” and fall during the day or they’ll start to drop just before sunrise and only slowly creep higher. As of now, Friday’s high temperature forecast is 50°, but there’s a chance that temperatures may actually slide backward into the 40s depending on when the front arrives.

