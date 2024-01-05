Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.4.24

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Killer Crab at 130 North New Road in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 67.

According to the food safety worker, there was a container of moldy, cooked food in the walk-in cooler that had to be thrown out.

The raw beef was stored above the iced tea.

There was a black substance on soda gun, unlabeled liquid inside some chemical spray bottles, and the business could not produce the oysters’ stock records.

The cooked potatoes, eggs, and corn didn’t have any use by dates.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Pho My at 720 Franklin Avenue in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 80.

According to the food safety worker, there was no certified food manager on duty.

The raw shrimp wasn’t stored at the right temperature.

Some raw pork wasn’t stored properly either.

And an employee was handling the raw beef with gloves.

That’s good.

However, they grabbed the bean sprouts with the same gloves.

This place needed a re-inspection.

La Madeleine #206 at 2816 Marketplace Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 92.

According to the food safety worker, the spinach quiche wasn’t kept at the right temperature.

There were old stickers and residue on the clean containers.

The reach-in cooler couldn’t hold the proper temperature.

This place needed a re-inspection as well.

And this week’s clean plate award goes to Jess Soul Food Café at 810 La Salle Avenue in Waco.

According to its website, you can expect “rich and comforting flavors of southern cuisine with a Texas flair.”

You can find your traditional favorites such as fried chicken, collard greens, and corn bread.

How about chicken and dressing or a good hamburger?

If you have time before work, check out the breakfast platter.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.