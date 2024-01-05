Seminary students from across the country gather in Waco for Christian community development

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 36 seminary students from all over the United States are taking part in a 6-day class at Mission Waco and Church Under the Bridge for a “Minimester” on Christian Community Development this week in Waco.

“For the last 12 years we have had seminaries come together to Waco to learn how to do theology in the community,” said Jimmy Dorell, an Adjunct Professor at George W. Truett Seminary & Baylor University. “This class focuses on people learning to understand the challenges of the poor and marginalized and helping them context of real people, in the real communities.”

Along with classroom studies, students from George W. Truett Seminary (Waco) and Perkins School of Theology (Dallas) will be doing many community initiatives including leading devotions at homeless shelters, ‘breaking bread’ with men in recovery, serving breakfast to the poor and marginalized and leading worship at Church Under the Bridge.

They will blend both cognitive and experiential training, best practices and models of ministries to take back to their own churches explore Bible verses about God’s concern for the poor, discuss the challenges facing today’s churches and dialogue about Christian social justice ministries.

Dorrel spoke on the importance of this program to KWTX saying, “this is a very meaningful class, because it is community based that makes it so real. These students go home to communities all of the United States that have real challenges and a grasp of how you deal with challenges when they are here this week.”

