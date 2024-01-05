Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Seminary students from across the country gather in Waco for Christian community development

By Bradley Vaughn
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 36 seminary students from all over the United States are taking part in a 6-day class at Mission Waco and Church Under the Bridge for a “Minimester” on Christian Community Development this week in Waco.

“For the last 12 years we have had seminaries come together to Waco to learn how to do theology in the community,” said Jimmy Dorell, an Adjunct Professor at George W. Truett Seminary & Baylor University. “This class focuses on people learning to understand the challenges of the poor and marginalized and helping them context of real people, in the real communities.”

Along with classroom studies, students from George W. Truett Seminary (Waco) and Perkins School of Theology (Dallas) will be doing many community initiatives including leading devotions at homeless shelters, ‘breaking bread’ with men in recovery, serving breakfast to the poor and marginalized and leading worship at Church Under the Bridge.

They will blend both cognitive and experiential training, best practices and models of ministries to take back to their own churches explore Bible verses about God’s concern for the poor, discuss the challenges facing today’s churches and dialogue about Christian social justice ministries.

Dorrel spoke on the importance of this program to KWTX saying, “this is a very meaningful class, because it is community based that makes it so real. These students go home to communities all of the United States that have real challenges and a grasp of how you deal with challenges when they are here this week.”

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Latest News

Seminary students from across the country gather in Waco for Christian community development
Humane Society of Central Texas asking for help fostering multiple dogs facing ‘significant health risk’
Feed My Sheep to open first mental health center of its kind for the homeless in Temple
Trailer stolen days before Christmas found in Waco