Trailer stolen days before Christmas found in Waco

Trailer stolen in Hewitt, Texas.
Trailer stolen in Hewitt, Texas.(Hewitt PD)
By Jake Ward
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A trailer stolen from the Waco Truck Stop on 1001 Enterprise Blvd. in mid-December has been recovered.

Hewitt resident Kristi Reid’s four-bedroom trailer was found on Elm Street in Waco this week.

Many items inside trailer at the time it was stolen, including major appliances like a washing machine, are still missing.

Several items have been recovered and returned to Reid, including two mattresses.

The trailer was located after a viewer recognized it from a recent newscast and contacted the Hewitt Police Department.

Reid was planning to move to Dallas in the weeks following the theft.

“Everything we owned was in there,” Reid said. “We were about to move otherwise we wouldn’t have had so much in there.”

Hewitt PD is in possession of the trailer and working to recover the rest of Reid’s belongings.

