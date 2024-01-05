Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Victims across Texas connect in search of burglars posing as tree trimmers

By Andrea Lucia
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS TEXAS) - The stories are strikingly similar.

A man at the door says he’s a worker trimming the neighbor’s trees. The week before it happened to the Barr family in North Dallas, it happened to Keli Rabon in Houston.

“He said, ‘Look. We use a drone to help us determine the precise measurements… so if we could just stand here and look up,” Rabon recalls.

Some minutes later, while still waiting with the man for a drone to appear, Rabon heard her front door slam.

“And, he just looks up. His eyes get big and he said, ‘Gotta go’, and he ran out the house,” she says.

Rabon checked her doorbell camera.

“I see a guy walking out like with almost a Santa sack of my gray and black blanket that I keep on my bed with something bulky inside it,” Rabon said, “My heart dropped immediately.”

Surveillance footage of the imposter tree trimmers defrauding Texans.
Surveillance footage of the imposter tree trimmers defrauding Texans.(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)

Her cabinets and closet had been ransacked. Her safe was gone.

“It looked like my countertop of my closet had just been swiped across.”

A former investigative reporter, she immediately began posting on social media.

“Within 24 hours of me posting, I actually started learning of other victims and other almost victims,” she said.

In a video captured by a victim in College Station, you can actually see one man distracting a woman as a second man with gloves walks up. Glancing back, he slips through an unlocked back door, just like in the burglaries in Houston and Dallas.

Rabon and others are now sharing what happened to them, hoping to help catch those responsible.

“I’m like a dog with a bone,” said Rabon, “I don’t give up.”

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers

Latest News

Surveillance image of the suspect.
Bell County deputies looking for suspect who broke into vehicle, stole wallet, used victim’s credit card at Lowe’s
Victims across Texas connect in search of thieves posing as tree trimmers
On Saturday morning, Keep Waco Beautiful is doing their annual ‘chipping of the green’ at...
Central Texas organizations offer environmentally friendly options for Christmas tree disposal
KWTX News 10 This Morning -gnf 3/4/22
Good News Friday: January 5, 2024