‘Want to see justice done’: Whitney Cafe raises money for teen killed in road rage incident

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The staff at the Texas Great Country Cafe are steadily raising reward money hoping to increase incentives for finding the person responsible for killing Louise Wilson.

Louise Wilson, a young 17-year-old from Whitney was sadly involved in a road rage incident where she was shot and killed in downtown Houston on December 10th, 2023.

The cafe has set up Wilson’s picture at the front of her store to honor her memory, and as visitors wonder who she is, manager Janet Dunnabeck explains to customers the tragedy that led to her death and the impact she left on the cafe.

“It will never be the same, we’ve all been effected by it in the way we knew Louise...and sadly, we are reminded that every day now that life is just too short for all of us.”

Dunnabeck and her team have started collecting reward money to find the suspect, and cashier Debbie Gregory says that people have donated all over central Texas.

“And it’s not just Whitney, I’ve had people from Hillsboro and other places come in and say ‘we want to give for this young lady’... They want to see justice done.”

The cafe started the fund near the time of her passing last December and now they are almost at four thousand dollars, but Dunnabeck says they need more to make a difference.

“There has to be an amount where someone will speak, somebody else knows besides the person who did this and we have got to find that person.”

The cafe staff says that the fund helps them get closer to getting justice for Wilson, and they want to do anything they can to help bring her family peace.

“Because she was such a giving and caring person,” server and cashier Carrie Hill explains “to be able to give back to her even if it is a small way, because every bit helps.”

If you would like to donate to the reward money fund, come and visit the Texas great country cafe off of South Bosque St. in Whitney and help them reach their goal of fifty-thousand dollars.

We have reached out to the Houston police department for an update on the investigation and are waiting for a response.

