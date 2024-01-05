Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Want to see justice done’: Whitney Cafe raises money for teen killed in road rage incident

By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The staff at the Texas Great Country Cafe are steadily raising reward money hoping to increase incentives for finding the person responsible for killing Louise Wilson.

Louise Wilson, a young 17-year-old from Whitney was sadly involved in a road rage incident where she was shot and killed in downtown Houston on December 10th, 2023.

The cafe has set up Wilson’s picture at the front of her store to honor her memory, and as visitors wonder who she is, manager Janet Dunnabeck explains to customers the tragedy that led to her death and the impact she left on the cafe.

“It will never be the same, we’ve all been effected by it in the way we knew Louise...and sadly, we are reminded that every day now that life is just too short for all of us.”

Dunnabeck and her team have started collecting reward money to find the suspect, and cashier Debbie Gregory says that people have donated all over central Texas.

“And it’s not just Whitney, I’ve had people from Hillsboro and other places come in and say ‘we want to give for this young lady’... They want to see justice done.”

The cafe started the fund near the time of her passing last December and now they are almost at four thousand dollars, but Dunnabeck says they need more to make a difference.

“There has to be an amount where someone will speak, somebody else knows besides the person who did this and we have got to find that person.”

The cafe staff says that the fund helps them get closer to getting justice for Wilson, and they want to do anything they can to help bring her family peace.

“Because she was such a giving and caring person,” server and cashier Carrie Hill explains “to be able to give back to her even if it is a small way, because every bit helps.”

If you would like to donate to the reward money fund, come and visit the Texas great country cafe off of South Bosque St. in Whitney and help them reach their goal of fifty-thousand dollars.

We have reached out to the Houston police department for an update on the investigation and are waiting for a response.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers

Latest News

Local artists paint mural in Hillsboro of Central Texas icon
Local artists paint mural in Hillsboro of Central Texas icon
KWTX News 10 at Six
‘Want to see justice done’: Whitney Cafe raises money for teen killed in road rage incident
All the new games coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.
4 Best Games Releasing in January 2024 | The Download
A total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024.
Workshop at Baylor University to help local teachers learn more about The Great American Eclipse