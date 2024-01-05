Woman with outstanding warrant facing fraud and evading charges following multi-city police chase

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (KWTX) - A woman with an outstanding warrant was arrested and faces multiple charges after she lead police on a multi-city chase Thursday afternoon around 2:40 p.m.

It started when police officers with the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department were called to the Sol De Jalisco #4 restaurant located at 1680 Morgan’s Point Road in reference to a fraud incident in progress.

The suspect was identified as Cindy Gomez, a 33 year old Temple resident.

Gomez contacted the business and claimed to be a representative of a vendor the restaurant uses.

She claimed that a delivery was made to the restaurant and the driver who made the delivery forgot to get payment for the delivery.

She then sent the restaurant a fraudulent invoice and later showed up to the restaurant to collect payment.

Upon arriving, a staff member of the restaurant found the circumstances suspicious and contacted police.

A police officer from the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department arrived at the restaurant and made contact with Gomez.

Gomez allegedly did not obey commands from the officer to stop.

She then entered a 2016 Buick Verano and locked herself inside.

Gomez then fled from the scene in the vehicle and refused to stop for multiple police officers.

Police officers from the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department, Temple Police Department, Bell County Constables Office – Precinct 3, and Texas Department of Public Safety pursued the vehicle through the cities of Morgan’s Point Resort, Temple, and Belton.

The pursuit of the vehicle ended in the parking lot of the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.

She was taken in custody.

Gomez was booked into the Bell County Jail for the offenses of Evading Arrest or Detention, Evading with a Vehicle, Criminal Attempt, and an outstanding Felony arrest warrant issued by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

