The Amsler Cafe in Crawford prepares to open doors to community

The Amsler Cafe will open January 13th, located at 6735 Lonestar Pkwy.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) -The Amsler cafe is a week away from opening their doors

Located off 4th street and Lonestar parkway in Crawford, owner Danny Vannatta says the Amsler has a rustic feel that invites company

“Just a good place for people to get together and enjoy each other and have a good meeting place.”

The Amsler building in Crawford has been a staple for the community since 1907, and the new renovations have transformed the building into a restaurant ready to serve country comfort food.

Vannatta says that “filets, sirloins, ribeye’s, chicken fried steak, fried catfish, and of course a great hamburger”, will be among the many options on the menu they have to offer, along with their monthly specials.

While Crawford is known to be a dry county, the Amsler cafe has a bar and has gotten their license to serve alcohol on their premises.

Vannatta says that Crawford’s city council was happy to approve them.

“We just wanted everybody to be okay with it, so we went to them, and we got a really good response.”

Vannatta’s daughter, Jordan Williams, who is the head softball coach at Midway ISD, says the cafe is new territory for her family.

She explains how her father “definitely stepped out of his comfort zone here, but it’s neat to see his attention to detail.”

Working alongside her parents as an events coordinator in the future, Williams says she is ready to share their new place with the Crawford community.

“It’s a way to give back to the community that’s always supported them and that he’s always been a part of.”

The Amsler cafe’s grand opening will be on Saturday, January 13th.

