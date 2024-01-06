Flight makes emergency landing after passenger assaults flight attendant.

AMARILLO, Texas (KWTX) - A flight made an emergency landing in Texas Wednesday after a man assaulted a flight attendant.

The incident started when a passenger complained that 61-year-old Keith Fagiana was kicking their chair.

After the flight attendant asked Fagiana to stop, he allegedly punched the crew member in the stomach.

Officials say the assault continued with additional punches while passengers helped restrain Fagiana.

The American Airlines flight originated in Dallas and was flying to Bozeman Montana.

The flight made an emergency landing in Amarillo.

Once the plane landed, police took Fagiana into custody.

When authorities removed the flexible handcuffs to put steel ones on, Fagiana kicked an officer in the groin.

Fagiana claimed he had been drinking.

