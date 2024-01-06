Advertise
Houston rapper arrested after allegedly holding pregnant woman captive for multiple years

By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - A Houston rapper has been arrested after allegedly holding a pregnant woman against her will for multiple years, according to police.

On Friday afternoon, Police moved in on a home in southeast Houston, smashing a window and opening a door to gain entry.

“We were very concerned that there could have been somebody in there that needed immediate assistance,” Commander Michael Collins of the Houston Police Department said.

Once inside, police found a dog, an empty mattress and a deadbolt that closed from the outside.

“The cops come banging on my door at one point maybe almost a year ago now claiming that someone had called from inside the house and was kidnapped or was not able to leave on her own,” neighbor Jedediah Beights said. “Right then, as the cops are standing at my door, a gal comes crawling out that window just there with the boards over it just clawing her way out, pregnant, eight months.”

The man who owns the home, 52-year-old Lee Carter, was arrested at a nearby hotel.

The accusations are so concerning that the judge cleared the room before reading aloud court documents and set his bond at $100,000.

Carter is accused of picking up a pregnant woman while she was panhandling in south Houston and bringing her to his home.

The woman told police that Carter locked her up, raped her and forced her to take drugs, including pills and crack cocaine for several years.

Court documents don’t show if the woman ever gave birth and, if she did, what happened to the baby.

Neighbors said they would see the woman sometimes.

“(Carter) would back his car up to the shop, load her up, back up to the door at the front of the house so she could bathe,” Beights said.

Houston police confirmed they received eight calls for service to the house over the past year.

The woman said police took her to the hospital multiple times, but she said the suspect would always pick her up and bring her back to the home.

In April, the woman messaged police for help through Carter’s laptop.

When police arrived, they say the woman was filthy and only weighed about 70 pounds.

The suspect is a real estate broker whose attorney said he is currently working on his master’s in Business Administration.

“It makes me sick as a human being and I can tell you as a police department, we are here for the citizens of Houston,” Commander Collins said. “We are here for the community, and we are here to make sure that this individual and her family gets justice.”

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

