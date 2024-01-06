Local artists paint mural in Hillsboro of Central Texas icon

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Several artists in Hillsboro are working on a special mural featuring Hill County’s favorite son and country music icon Willie Nelson.

Soon, Nelson be on the Abby’s Fashion building off Waco Street.

Juan Velazquez and Travis Avila said they had to spray paint while being over 40 feet in the air for this to be possible. But they say they’re up for any challenge, especially if it encourages small town artwork.

“They’re minds are blown, and then when we come out here and paint something realistic, they’re like, ‘Oh, these people are artists,’” said Avila.

The artists said they’ve been doing art their whole lives but recently started taking it seriously.

“A lot of people that maybe have not seen the type of art that we’re painting here, and it’s just good to be able to bring that to them,” said Velazquez.

The two said they were hired to paint Nelson because he’s known for giving back to the community.

For example, when the Hill County Courthouse needed work done after a massive fire in the early 90′s, Nelson threw a benefit concert.

Avila explained that adding more color livens up the small town and brings benefits.

“The community likes new art. I like to call it, ‘Art based economics.’ We bring some art, we bring some people, bring money to businesses. The whole town gets happy,” said Avila.

The proof is in the paint.

And more than 120 spray paint cans later, several folks flocked to the mural and stared in awe.

“They were very excited. We had a lot of people—even if they don’t stop and talk to us, they do wave or they do honk,” said Velazquez.

Velazquez said typically, art is the first item that’s cut in the budget and the last thing added once the economy recovers.

He said he would like to see more city contracts focused on art so that even more artists can showcase their talents.

“It would be nice if even some of the cities—they commissioned even one or three murals per year. Like one or three murals for local artists could make a big difference,” said Velazquez.

The artists expect the mural to be finished within the next day or two.

