Police: Killeen man arrested after striking multiple vehicles, hospitalizing 2

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department arrested a man after he crashed into two vehicles, including a police patrol car, and left two people seriously injured late Friday night.

On January 5, at 10:57 p.m., police say a red Dodge SUV crashed into a Killeen police patrol vehicle at the intersection of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Drive.

The driver of the SUV didn’t stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Shortly after at 11:03 p.m., police say a second patrol officer noticed the red Dodge SUV driving southbound on WS Young Drive and approaching Central Texas Expressway at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the red Dodge SUV struck a silver Honda sedan in the intersection and two people in the Honda were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Police arrested the driver of the red Dodge SUV and moved him to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights to treat minor injuries, and he was later moved to Killeen City Jail.

The driver is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and duty to give information and render aid.

He is currently in Bell County Jail.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

