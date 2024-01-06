Advertise
Robinson VFD extinguishes RV fire

(Robinson VFD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department responded to an RV fire Friday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the Robinson VFD was called to a structure fire with the possibility of someone inside the structure.

When units arrived, Robinson VFD says firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from an RV that was parked near a home.

The fire department determined the RV was unoccupied and firefighters began to extinguish the fire.

Robinson VFD says no injuries were reported from the incident and no nearby homes were damaged.

