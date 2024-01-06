Water leak in Harker Heights neighborhood raises several concerns

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine walking out of your house everyday and seeing a pond in front of your door.

That has been the situation since September for residents in a Harker Heights neighborhood, where a water leak has been seeping through the cracks in the lawns and driveways and causing their properties to flood.

Of course, they have been concerned about the property damage but with the first freeze expected any time now, they are worried their home will be turned into a parking lot with the way people blow through the intersection across from their home.

“We could just end up with a parking lot in our house,” says Georgia Taylor, who has lived in her home for 11 years and has never seen anything like this.

It’s a sight that stretches from front to back. The winter weather brings the worry of ice, and the heat brought mosquitoes. One thing that hasn’t changed is the condition of their property, in fact it has only gotten worse.

“There’s a retaining wall that’s there to hold the Earth from falling, and it is now leaning forward when before it wasn’t,” says Richard Taylor, a neighbor heavily impacted by this leak.

Their next door neighbor’s situation is no better, they actually had to dig a mote to get the standing water in their lawn moving.

“We have a French drain at the end of the driveway, and water is just sitting in it so we had to dig a mote to get the water to move,” says Christie Dawson.

They have all sent in a number of reports, and say they get the run around from the city with no definitive solution.

“We finally just decided to reach out to KWTX because we have thousands of dollars worth of damage to our landscaping, and hopefully not our home,” says Georgia Taylor.

KWTX reached out to Harker Heights Public Works, the assistant city manager says they have been wanting to avoid shutting off the water or issuing a boil water notice, because of that it has taken some time to coordinate a plan that won’t affect residents.

A third party has come out to identify the leak and the city says the excavation process should start some time next week.

