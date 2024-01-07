Advertise
1 adult, 5 juveniles injured in overnight wreck in Tyler

Kylee Anne Johns
Kylee Anne Johns(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been accused of drunken driving after a wreck on Broadway that left six people injured.

The incident took place on Sunday near the intersection of Broadway and Front Street, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said a driver accused of intoxication assault struck another vehicle with six occupants. A woman and two juveniles were taken to a hospital in Tyler, while three more juveniles were taken to a children’s hospital in Dallas for more intensive care. Detailed information on the condition of the people injured is not yet available.

Kylee Anne Johns, 27, of Arp, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. She posted $100,000 bond and was released the same day.

