Camp Brisket at Texas A&M draws in barbecue lovers around the world

“The heart of barbecue is in Texas, in my opinion,”
By Anna Maynard
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Barbecue enthusiasts from all over the world ventured to Texas A&M University Friday and Saturday for Camp Brisket, a two-day course centered around the cut of meat.

Registration for Camp Brisket is based on a lottery system, with some participants waiting up to five years for a spot in the course.

All skill levels were present, from amateur hobbyists to restauranteurs, and even award-winning competitive pitmasters.

“We call it barbecue family, and I’m super lucky that I’ve been able to call, like, Texas, like, my barbecue family, too,” Camp Brisket attendee Janice Smella said.

Topics such as meat quality, seasoning, wood types, and cooking methods were covered; with plenty of opportunities to taste test throughout the day.

Participants came from multiple states, Mexico, and Canada, all brought together by their love of barbecue.

”Barbecue brings people together, and we’ve seen that even here in the two days of Camp Brisket,” instructor and Dean of Agriculture and Life Science Jeff Savell said.

Smella and her husband waited over five years for their spot in Camp Brisket.

“It’s like winning the lottery, right? The brisket lottery,” she remarked.

The pair are entirely self-taught competitive pitmasters - from Canada. They fell in love with barbecue after visiting the state, and try to return as often as possible.

“The heart of barbecue is in Texas, in my opinion,” Smella said.

She’s in awe of not only the content of Camp Brisket but the atmosphere itself.

“A lot of it is they come and build community, and I think community is part of what they do. There will be people that will leave here and they will keep up with each other long after they’re through here,” Savell said.

He added that the team of instructors, himself included, get to learn from participants as they teach the course. They’re able to work together with everyone who comes through the program.

And at the end of the two-day course, they come together over a plate of Texas barbecue.

“They will all feel kind of drawn together in a bond, and that’s really very special,” he said.

