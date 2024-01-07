Car meet gives back to Rogers family who lost their home in explosion

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday afternoon cars packed the parking lot at Bulldog Auto Detailing in honor of the family whose home recently exploded.

Between medical bills and funeral costs, the Carrillo family has had a lot of unexpected expenses since their tragedy on Christmas Eve.

At the Cars for a Cause event, hosted by a group called Bell County Car Meets, people could help them by either making cash donations or buying from food trucks onsite that donated a portion of their proceeds.

On Dec. 24 a natural gas explosion happened at the Carrillo home in Rogers. Manuela Carrillo, 64, died and her husband Fidel Carrillo remains in recovery at a Dallas burn unit.

Bell County Car Meets was originally just a way for car enthusiasts to connect with other car enthusiasts. But they just recently decided to shift gears to use their car meets as a way to give back to nonprofits and families in need.

”What we do is organize car meets in the area, from Killeen and really anywhere in the Bell County area,” Nicholas Quaschnik from Bell County Car Meets said. “Now we’re focused on doing charity work and helping out as much as we can.”

Tammy Karms lives a few doors down from Manuela and Fidel’s daughter in Rogers and still remembers the explosion.

”We thought it was a thunderstorm because at the time it was thundering and lightning,” Karms said.

She donated 50 dollars at the event because she wanted to show lots of love to the Carrillo family through their tragedy.

”It all adds up to help them a lot because they’re going to have to start over and it’s going to be really heartbreaking and hard for them,” Karms said.

