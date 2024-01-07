Get outside today - Wetter weather arrives tomorrow with colder temperatures arriving soon after too

The weekend got off to a beautiful start and we have another beautiful day in store again today! Make sure to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather as we have major changes heading our way as we head into the new work week. Another round of showers and storms expected Monday with a major temperature swing by Tuesday… And maybe even the coldest air of the season so far could arrive by late next week. It’s cold outside again this morning with temperatures down into the low to mid 30s. Some patchy dense fog is possible this morning, especially east of I-35. With temperatures around freezing and some fog possible, we could see some freezing fog occur and make surfaces, like bridges, overpasses, and roadways, a little slippery for the morning. The morning fog will clear and we’re expecting another day of sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Gusty south/southeast winds up to 25 mph will return today too, which will warm us up by a few degrees for this afternoon. Highs today look to be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Strong winds are expected to continue into the new work week as a powerful storm system swings across the nation. We could have wind gusts reaching above 40 mph Monday and Tuesday! Those winds will be from the south Sunday into Monday and begin to pump in more moisture, and then turn from the northwest Monday into Tuesday, bringing in colder air. A big warm up and more humid conditions are expected Monday. The morning starts out in the mid 40s with highs around the mid 60s! Along with the strong winds, we’re expecting a round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms too. Rain chances increase from the west early Monday morning, so prepare for a wet morning commute to get the work week started. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to sweep east across Central Texas for the first half of the day, with rain exiting to our east early afternoon. Areas east of I-35 are under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for a few strong to severe storms on Monday. The better chances will be along the Gulf Coast. In a strong storm, gusty winds and small hail will be our major concerns. We could see another quarter to half-inch of rain with this quick moving system. Colder and drier air will funnel in Monday night and make way for a colder Tuesday. We start out in the mid 30s to low 40s with highs only in the low to mid 50s, but feeling much colder all day thanks to those strong winds!

A crazy temperature swing is expected for the remainder of the work week. We’re below freezing Wednesday morning, but temperatures jump back into the low 60s for the afternoon as breezy southerly winds quickly return. Above freezing Thursday morning with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s for highs! But after that brief warm up, another strong cold front will be diving down Thursday night into Friday, bringing another round of scattered showers and storms with a major drop in our temperatures too. We could see highs only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s on Friday! Long-term forecast models are trending towards some very cold air taking over a huge chunk of the nation, including us in Central Texas, towards the end of our 10-day forecast. We could see another shot of significantly colder air move in over next weekend. That air could send our morning temperatures down into the 20s and keep highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, and could possibly even be colder. We’re still a little too far out to nail down specifics, but the colder air is something we’re watching closely and will keep you updated on!

