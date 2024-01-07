Get ready for a wild rollercoaster ride of weather for the upcoming week!

Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the spectacular weather over the weekend because we have some major weather changes moving into Central Texas. We’re expecting numerous cold fronts to move in and bring crazy swings to our temperatures into the middle of the month… At least. So, buckle up! We have a lot going on in the weather department… So let’s break it all down for you: The wind machine began to crank up on Sunday and will stay cranked up all throughout the upcoming week as powerful storm systems sweep across the nation. Winds returned from the south on Sunday and will stay that way into the overnight hours. Strong wind gusts, possibly 40 mph+, will pump in more moisture overnight, resulting in more cloud cover and warming temperatures. We’ll start Monday off in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A strong area of low pressure will sweep east across the southern plains on Monday, which is bringing us the weather change to kick off the work week. Rain chances increase from the west early Monday morning, so prepare for a wet morning commute to get the work week started. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to sweep east across Central Texas for the first half of the day, with rain exiting to our east early afternoon. All of Central Texas is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for a few strong to severe storms Monday. The better chances will be east of I-35, but the overall better chance will be further southeast, along the Gulf Coast into the Florida Panhandle. In a strong storm, gusty winds and small hail will be our major concerns in Central Texas. We could see a tenth to quarter-inch of rain west of I-35 to quarter to half-inch east. Rain will be clearing west to east as breezy westerly winds move in behind the rain. With dry conditions and more sunshine for the afternoon - We should see highs in the low to mid 60s, before strong northwest winds move in late in the day, bringing our first major temperature swing of the week. Colder and drier air will funnel in from the north overnight - Making way for a much colder Tuesday. Strong wind gusts, possibly up to 50 mph+ expected Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Those winds will drop temperatures down to mid 30s Tuesday morning, with wind chills in the 20s! We’re only expected to warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s for the afternoon, but we’ll still feel much colder all day thanks to those strong winds! A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Monday at 12 PM for our western counties and 7PM for areas along and east of I-35 and remaining in effect through 6PM Tuesday! The strongest winds will take place Tuesday morning, with winds dying down with the setting sun Tuesday evening. Secure those loose outdoor objects!

The rollercoaster ride goes up by the middle of the week. We’re below freezing Wednesday morning, but temperatures jump back into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon as breezy southerly winds quickly return. Above freezing Thursday morning with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s for highs! But after that brief warm up, another strong cold front will be diving down Thursday night into Friday, bringing another round of scattered showers and storms with a major drop in our temperatures too. We could see highs only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s on Friday! Long-term forecast models are trending towards some very cold air taking over a huge chunk of the nation, including us in Central Texas, towards the end of our 10-day forecast. We could see another brief warm up over next weekend, before another shot of significantly colder air moves in by the start of the following week. That air could send our morning temperatures down into the 20s and keep highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, and could possibly even be colder. We’re still a little too far out to nail down specifics, but the colder air is something we’re watching closely and will keep you updated on!

