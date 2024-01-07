Advertise
Marshall wins 79-75 against Texas State

Led by Obinna Anochili-Killen’s 21 points, the Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Texas State Bobcats 79-75 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen had 21 points in Marshall’s 79-75 win over Texas State on Saturday night.

Anochili-Killen was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 14 from the line for the Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference). Kevon Voyles scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Nate Martin shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Brandon Love finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Bobcats (6-9, 0-3). Kaden Gumbs added 15 points, four assists and two steals for Texas State. Jordan Mason also had 11 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

