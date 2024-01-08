First Alert Weather Day today and tomorrow for strong wind gusts

A strong cold front blasts through Central Texas Monday and the resulting strong wind gusts behind the cold front warrant the need to declare both today and tomorrow as “First Alert Weather Days”. As a part of the First Alert Promise we made to you in November when we launched “First Alert Weather”, we’re declaring a “First Alert Weather Day” because of the likely impacts the weather will have to your life over the next few days.

Damaging wind gusts start almost immediately behind today’s cold front

Both Monday and Tuesday have been declared as "First Alert Weather Days" as strong wind gusts are expected to start this afternoon and last through Tuesday behind a cold front. Strong wind gusts are expected between 30 and 50 MPH. (KWTX)

A powerful storm system will bring heavy snow to the Central Plains, severe storms to the Gulf Coast, and will cause strong wind gusts across the Southern Plains as it pushes eastward today.

Although today’s cold front could cause a stray stronger storm or two to form, especially near and east of I-35, the area-wide concern is for sustained winds between 25 and 35 MPH with winds likely gusting between 35 MPH and 50 MPH from time to time!

Wind gusts should substantially increase just after the cold front passes through with west winds through around midnight turning more northwesterly as cold air spills in from the north. The highest wind speeds should arrive overnight, likely around the time winds start to turn more northwesterly.

Even though wind speeds will start to drop during the day Tuesday, morning wind gusts between 30 and 45 MPH will still gust between 25 and 35 MPH Tuesday afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area through 6 PM Tuesday.

Prepare for the wind and the cold!

Central Texas' wind speeds will be greatly increasing behind a cold front swinging through Monday afternoon. Expect winds to gust as high as 50 MPH overnight tonight with strong winds hanging around Tuesday too. (KWTX)

Although damage to structures and outdoor elements from strong wind speeds usually start to consistently occur when winds gust to near 50 MPH, the long duration of the stout and steady winds may cause you to need to tie a few things down.

Any objects that can be easily tossed about by a strong wind will need to be secured today through tomorrow (and probably through the rest of the week as another round of strong winds arrives Friday) keeping special attention to any lawn decorations, trampolines, and Christmas decorations.

Strong wind gusts are expected during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours tonight into Tuesday afternoon. Winds may gust after sunset between 30 and 50 MPH in a few spots. (KWTX)

Winds shifting out of the northwest overnight will usher in some cold air, but the actual temperatures won’t be nearly as impactful as the wind chills will be. Thanks to wind gusts nearing or even exceeding 40 MPH by daybreak tomorrow morning, morning low temperatures in the mid-30s will FEEL like the low-to-mid 20s!

There will be NO ICING ISSUES ON ROADWAYS , but you’ll likely want to give yourself some extra time on the roads Monday evening and Tuesday morning if you’re driving a high-profile vehicle.

Monday’s westerly afternoon winds will cause crosswinds on north-south highways, increasing the potentially for accidents and rollovers. Tuesday morning features northwesterly winds, so east-west highways will be the most impacted, but high-profile vehicles will struggle regardless.

What is a “First Alert Weather Day”?

A First Alert Weather Day, simply put, is a day that our meteorologists have identified as a day that could feature impactful weather. Whenever First Alert Weather Days are declared, be sure to pay extra attention to the weather forecast as that day is expected to bring impactful weather that you'll need to know about. (KWTX)

Don’t be alarmed when we declare a day as a “First Alert Weather Day”! As we mentioned before, a “First Alert Weather Day” is communication tool we’re using to draw your attention to a day that has a high chance of producing impactful and potentially dangerous weather.

Although “First Alert Weather Days” are mostly reserved for days that feature severe weather, wintry weather, or extreme temperatures, we will occasionally declare “First Alert Weather Days” for situations like today and tonight when impacts to life and property are expected.

You'll likely notice weather featured more prominently on our website, during our newscasts, and on our social media channels in order to get the word out that a "First Alert Weather Day" is a day to pay attention to. Remember, it's our goal to prepare you and not to scare you!

