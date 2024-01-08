Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Florida Republicans oust state party chairman facing rape allegations in critical election year

FILE - Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the...
FILE - Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. The Republican Party of Florida will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, to vote on removing Ziegler and select a new leader as police investigate a rape accusation against him, a vote that comes the week before Gov. Ron DeSantis competes in Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucus. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party of Florida ousted Chairman Christian Ziegler in a special vote on Monday as police investigate a rape accusation against him, a vote that came the week before Gov. Ron DeSantis competes in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucus.

The party suspended Ziegler last month and demanded his resignation, saying he can’t effectively lead during a critical election year with the allegations, which Ziegler denies, swirling around him. DeSantis, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and other Republican leaders have called on Ziegler to step down, but he has refused.

DeSantis is seeking the GOP nomination for president, but ahead of the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus he trails far behind former President Donald Trump, who also is a Floridian. Scott is running for reelection. Florida also will play a key role in determining control of the U.S. House.

“We have to move past this and have to focus on 2024,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters, who preceded Ziegler as party chair. “Florida’s one of the most important states for the Republicans and we have to continue to bring home victories, especially for Rick Scott and the top of the ticket with Trump as our nominee, eventually.”

Beyond the rape accusation, there is another troublesome element for the party. Under DeSantis, Florida has stripped rights away from LGBTQ+ Floridians and banned instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, have admitted to police that they previously had a consensual sexual relationship with Christian Ziegler’s accuser. Bridget Ziegler is an elected member of the Sarasota School Board and co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a national conservative activist group that has successfully gotten members elected to school boards across the U.S. She has not been accused of a crime.

Bridget Ziegler also was appointed by DeSantis last year to the board of the governing district for Walt Disney World. DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature last year took control of the district in retaliation after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. The law was championed by DeSantis.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the woman’s accusation that Ziegler raped her at her apartment in October. Police documents say the Zieglers and the woman had planned a sexual threesome that day, but Bridget Ziegler was unable to attend. The accuser says Christian Ziegler arrived anyway and assaulted her.

Christian Ziegler has not been charged with a crime and says he is innocent, contending the encounter was consensual.

Bridget Ziegler is not accused of any crime. The Sarasota School Board asked her to resign last month but she refused. DeSantis-appointed board members of the Disney World governing district made no direct mention of Bridget Ziegler’s situation at their meeting last month, even though it was raised by a member of the public who said her hypocrisy should disqualify her from serving.

The couple have been outspoken opponents of LGBTQ+ rights and their relationship with another woman has sparked criticism and accusations of hypocrisy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
On Dec. 28 coach was driving himself and his daughter on I-14 near Copperas Cove when all of a...
UPDATE: Beloved Killeen High football coach who suffered cardiac arrest has passed away
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

32-year-old Harpreet Singh is now facing criminal trespass and burglary charges, according to...
Alleged art thief in custody after being trapped on roof
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza