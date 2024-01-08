Advertise
Hamilton's 18 points and 12 rebounds help Lamar take down Northwestern State 90-70

Led by Adam Hamilton's 18 points and 12 rebounds, the Lamar Cardinals defeated the Northwestern State Demons 90-70 in a Southland Conference opener
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Adam Hamilton had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Lamar’s 90-70 win over Northwestern State on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

BB Knight scored 16 points and added five rebounds for the Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland Conference). Terry Anderson had 15 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Cliff Davis led the way for the Demons (2-12, 0-1) with 27 points. Northwestern State also got eight points and seven assists from Braelon Bush. Duane Posey also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

