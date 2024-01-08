Houston juggers follow man who sold vehicle, shoot him during robbery at gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help solving an aggravated robbery involving a jugging victim who was shot at a gasoline station moments after he sold a vehicle.

Police said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, while the victims were parked at a convenience store gas pump in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King.

The victim told police that while at the pumps, an acquaintance pulled up behind him and they began talking.

The victim said an unknown male suddenly appeared and pointed a handgun at him while demanding his money. The suspect then fired a round, striking the jugging victim in the leg and causing him to drop his cash on the ground, along with his food.

A second suspect then appeared and pointed a handgun at the victim while the first suspect grabbed some of the money from the ground.

Both suspects then fled the location in a black Audi SUV.

Houston police provided these closeup images of the gunman in the case. (Houston Police Department)

The victim told police that prior to the incident, he sold a vehicle at a gas station parking lot near Almeda Genoa and 288, and was possibly followed by the suspects.

Houston police described one of the suspects as a “Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5′8″ tall, with a thin build, who appeared to have a goatee, and was wearing a black pullover, black pants, and black sandals.”

Police described the second suspect as a “Black male, 18 to 25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a light colored pullover, white shorts, and red sandals.”

If you have information that could help Crime Stoppers of Houston solve this violent crime call 713-222-TIPS (8477) and mention Houston PD Case #1761306-23. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 if the information you provide leads to an arrest or conviction.

