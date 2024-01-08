Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston juggers follow man who sold vehicle, shoot him during robbery at gas station

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help solving an aggravated robbery involving a jugging victim who was shot at a gasoline station moments after he sold a vehicle.

Police said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, while the victims were parked at a convenience store gas pump in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King.

The victim told police that while at the pumps, an acquaintance pulled up behind him and they began talking.

The victim said an unknown male suddenly appeared and pointed a handgun at him while demanding his money. The suspect then fired a round, striking the jugging victim in the leg and causing him to drop his cash on the ground, along with his food.

A second suspect then appeared and pointed a handgun at the victim while the first suspect grabbed some of the money from the ground.

Both suspects then fled the location in a black Audi SUV.

Houston police provided these closeup images of the gunman in the case.
Houston police provided these closeup images of the gunman in the case.(Houston Police Department)

The victim told police that prior to the incident, he sold a vehicle at a gas station parking lot near Almeda Genoa and 288, and was possibly followed by the suspects.

Houston police described one of the suspects as a “Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5′8″ tall, with a thin build, who appeared to have a goatee, and was wearing a black pullover, black pants, and black sandals.”

Police described the second suspect as a “Black male, 18 to 25 years old, with a thin build, wearing a light colored pullover, white shorts, and red sandals.”

If you have information that could help Crime Stoppers of Houston solve this violent crime call 713-222-TIPS (8477) and mention Houston PD Case #1761306-23. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 if the information you provide leads to an arrest or conviction.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
On Dec. 28 coach was driving himself and his daughter on I-14 near Copperas Cove when all of a...
UPDATE: Beloved Killeen High football coach who suffered cardiac arrest has passed away
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

A jugging victim was shot at a gas station in Houston, Texas
Jugging Victim Shot During Robbery at Houston Gas Station
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Linkin Hernandez, a boy reportedly abducted in San...
Amber Alert issued for boy possibly abducted in San Antonio
Camp Brisket at Texas A&M draws in barbecue lovers around the world
Camp Brisket at Texas A&M draws in barbecue lovers around the world
Highway 77 crash
Major crash sends three to the hospital, one rescued from vehicle in Robinson