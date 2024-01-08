Advertise
Major crash sends three to the hospital, one rescued from vehicle in Robinson

Highway 77 crash
Highway 77 crash(Ally Kadlubar)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident on Highway 77 at Robinson Drive including a victim who needed rescued from one of the cars.

The Robinson Fire Department responded at 7:37 a.m. Monday morning and say with the help of Waco Fire, one person was extricating from a vehicle and taken to the hospital. Two others were also transported.

Four lanes were blocked as crews worked the scene, but traffic continued to move in both directions as normal.

Major crash reported in Robinson on Highway 77
Major crash reported in Robinson on Highway 77(Ally Kadlubar)

