Major weather changes set to arrive over the next week and a half

Central Texas is about to be taken on a roller coaster ride of weather conditions over the next week and a half. We’re expecting not only a chance for thunderstorms today, but we’re also expecting strong winds late today, tonight, and tomorrow, ahead of a mid-week warm-up ahead of what’ll be another BIG drop in temperatures into the weekend and next week. In fact, we’re keeping a very keen eye on Arctic air that should surge in next week that should bring us the coldest air of the winter season (so far) and may potentially line up with moisture to put us under threat of some type of wintry precipitation. What type of wintry precipitation we may or may not see next week is unclear, but we’re keeping a very close watch on it! Before we even start to take a look at next week’s cold snap, we need to get through today’s cold front first. Scattered light rain showers are expected this morning to develop, especially near and east of I-35, ahead of a cold front pushing toward us from the west. Today’s cold front arrives during the morning and midday hours and should cause widely scattered to numerous showers and likely non-severe storms to blossom this morning. The front won’t actually arrive in our area until around 10 AM, so there likely isn’t much of a threat for stronger storms until the front gets here. Once the front arrives and traverses the area from mid-morning through mid-afternoon, we’re expecting a broken line of showers and storms along and well in advance of the front. Locally heavy downpours are expected within storms and gusty winds and hail could be possible within any thunderstorms that form, but severe weather isn’t likely. Today’s best severe weather chances in our area will be near and east of I-35, but the highest chances with today’s storm system will be closer to Houston and into the Deep South. Today’s rain won’t fill in the entire area and there will likely be some spots that see no rain at all with upwards of a half-inch of rain likely falling for most. Today’s temperatures starting out in the low-to-mid 50s will warm into the mid-60s just before the front pushes through (with potentially some near 70° highs east of I-35), before temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s immediately behind the front. We’re expecting to see sunshine return late this afternoon with gusty west winds as high as 35 MPH. The gusty winds from the west this afternoon turn northerly overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. A wind advisory will go into effect from 12 PM today through 6 PM Tuesday because of those strong winds. We’re expecting winds to gust between 35 and 45 MPH from roughly sunset through mid-morning tomorrow too!

The gusty north winds returning late today will pull cold air into Central Texas. While we’ll likely start out above freezing tomorrow morning in the low-to-mid 30s, the strong winds will cause us to feel wind chills in the low-to-mid 20s! With sunshine, highs Tuesday will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s, but wind chills stay in the 20s for most of the morning and it’ll feel like the 30s and 40s for the rest of the day. Freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday morning, but the return of south winds should prevent us from dropping too far below 32°. South winds gusting to near 30 MPH Wednesday will boost temperatures into the mid-60s for highs and we’ll then only drop into the mid-40s by daybreak Thursday! Breezy south winds will again boost temperatures under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies Thursday into the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front should push through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, likely bring us a bit of rain Thursday night into Friday morning, and help to drop Friday’s highs into the upper 40s only. Friday’s front should drop highs both on Saturday and Sunday into the low-to-mid 50s with at least mostly clear skies returning. Morning temperatures are also going to cool off and we’ll drop into the mid-to-upper 20s Saturday morning and settle near freezing Sunday morning.

As of right now, the forecast from Sunday afternoon through the middle of next week is uncertain. There’s a low confidence in the forecast itself, but there’s a moderate degree of impacts coming from next week’s weather. As of right now, it looks like a strong blast of Arctic air will surge into the country at the same time that a storm system moves toward the Southern Plains from the Pacific Ocean. Some forecast models are showing next week’s cold front pushing through Sunday night before temperature drops below freezing, whereas other forecast model data suggests that the precipitation arrives Monday morning when temperatures will already be close to freezing. It is far too early to give specifics as to what, if any, type of wintry weather we could see next Sunday night or next Monday but confidence is growing that there will at least be one day of very cold weather. As of now, we’re forecasting to see morning low temperatures to drop into the low-to-mid 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s for a few days. It could be colder than forecast and we could be too low on our 30% chances for precipitation next Monday, but I think the forecast is in a good place right now considering this storm system is a week away from arriving!

