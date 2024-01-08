New Marlin organization helps women transition out of incarceration

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - In Marlin you can find the William P. Hobby Unit: a prison for women. As women get released from there and other prisons across the state, a new organization aims to help them get back on their feet.

Inside a Marlin storage unit, bags filled with clothes double as building blocks for the soon-to-be nonprofit.

”R.I.S.E. stands for Rebuild, Independence, Self-Love and Empowerment,” founder Katelyn Smith said.

The goal is to equip incarcerated women with clothes plus information on how to get a driver’s license and a job, once they’re released from prison.

“We want to give them the grounds to get their feet underneath them, independently without having to resort to old ways,” Smith said.

It’s a struggle Smith knows all too well.

”For the three and a half years I was in prison, I saw people come in and come back, leave, go home and come back,” Smith said.

Smith was released from prison in May of 2021 and said it took her six months just to find a job.

”The state offers food stamps to people, but no one shows you how to fill out the application the right way,” Smith said. “If you don’t do it the right way, you don’t get it.”

Believe it or not the idea to create this came on a jail floor from a friend named Judith Hammock, who was in prison with her.

”We tried to figure a way to help these women out,” Smith said. “We didn’t know how we could do that, but we knew we had a dream to do it.”

However that dream came to a halt when Judith passed from cancer in May of 2020.

“I gave up that dream then I had someone come into my life that helped push me further to that dream,” Smith said.

That someone ended up being Lavonne LaPreze.

“If we can teach one person that they’re better than that, we’re accomplishing our goal,” LaPreze said.

Together they’ll turn lives around through R.I.S.E. and all of the items in their storage unit.

The organization is collecting the following items: women’s clothes, women’s shoes, new packs of panties, shampoo, conditioner, soap/body wash, wash rag/loofas, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, tampons, pads, panty liners, pillows, blankets, purses, backpacks, duffle bags, bras, socks and deodorant.

Donations can be dropped off in the back of the duo’s Marlin business “Bonnie and Kate Creations” at 126 Bridge Street across from the Falls County Courthouse.

