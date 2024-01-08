Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Search underway for wanted fugitive

Police search for Jonathan Colton Bricker
Police search for Jonathan Colton Bricker(KWTX)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Texas (KWTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Jonathon Colton Bricker late Sunday night. He remains on the run and officials in multiple counties are warning residents to be on the lookout.

Bricker is wanted for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and felony evading.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo P.D were in the area of County Road 212 and county Road 270 (Cherokee Ridge) Buffalo. They say Bricker was on foot, last seen traveling North of County Road 270.

It prompted the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office to send out a similar alert to its residents last night, specifically Oakwood and Lanely area residents.

“[Jonathon Colton Bricker] from Leon County is on foot and could be in Freestone County from where he was last scene heading north bound towards our county.

Lock up! Be cautious of noise, dogs barking, suspicious persons or activity.”

Officials say Bricker is wearing brown Carhartt overalls with dark brown pullover. He is from the Mexia area.

Officials say if seen, do not approach , call 911.

Back on December 19 the Limestone County Crimestoppers asked the public for help finding Bricker on those same charges.

“If you know the CURRENT and EXACT location of the Jonathan Colton Bricker, or another wanted person, be the first to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. If the tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to the amount of $300. The sooner a tip is submitted and the more details the tip provides, the more likely it is that the tip is rewarded.”

Crimestoppers Jonathan Colton Bricker
Crimestoppers Jonathan Colton Bricker(Limestone County Crimestoppers)

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
On Dec. 28 coach was driving himself and his daughter on I-14 near Copperas Cove when all of a...
UPDATE: Beloved Killeen High football coach who suffered cardiac arrest has passed away
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

The goal is to equip incarcerated women with clothes plus information on how to get a driver’s...
New Marlin organization helps women transition out of incarceration
Kylee Anne Johns
1 adult, 5 juveniles injured in overnight wreck in Tyler
Finn the dog, a mature black lab who has been with Cassandra Page since he was a puppy.
Owner of dog killed by Waco Police department recalls painful day six months later
Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) scores a rushing touchdown during the second...
Texans wrap up playoff spot with 23-19 victory over Colts