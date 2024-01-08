Search underway for wanted fugitive

BUFFALO, Texas (KWTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Jonathon Colton Bricker late Sunday night. He remains on the run and officials in multiple counties are warning residents to be on the lookout.

Bricker is wanted for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and felony evading.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo P.D were in the area of County Road 212 and county Road 270 (Cherokee Ridge) Buffalo. They say Bricker was on foot, last seen traveling North of County Road 270.

It prompted the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office to send out a similar alert to its residents last night, specifically Oakwood and Lanely area residents.

“[Jonathon Colton Bricker] from Leon County is on foot and could be in Freestone County from where he was last scene heading north bound towards our county.

Lock up! Be cautious of noise, dogs barking, suspicious persons or activity.”

Officials say Bricker is wearing brown Carhartt overalls with dark brown pullover. He is from the Mexia area.

Officials say if seen, do not approach , call 911.

Back on December 19 the Limestone County Crimestoppers asked the public for help finding Bricker on those same charges.

“If you know the CURRENT and EXACT location of the Jonathan Colton Bricker, or another wanted person, be the first to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. If the tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to the amount of $300. The sooner a tip is submitted and the more details the tip provides, the more likely it is that the tip is rewarded.”

Crimestoppers Jonathan Colton Bricker (Limestone County Crimestoppers)

