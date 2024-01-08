Advertise
Tiger Woods and Nike break up after nearly 30 year partnership

Woods shot 2-over in the first round of the 87th Masters at Augusta National.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Golf legend Tiger Woods on Monday announced the end of a nearly 30 year partnership with iconic sports brand Nike.

Woods in a social media post thanked Nike founder Phil Knight for his vision and passion.

“I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way,” Woods wrote.

The iconic golfer left the door open to a new partnership with another brand. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter,” he wrote.

